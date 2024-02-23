Top track

Gilla Band + The Psychotic Monks

The Castle & Falcon, Birmingham
Fri, 23 Feb, 7:30 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Whilst Dublin 4 piece Gilla Band’s cataclysmic sound avoids consignment to any singular genre, it’s thrusting noise-rock guitars, heavy techno drum beats and wailing vocals paired with frontman Dara Kiely’s witty, mundane and often surrealist lyrics create...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by This Is Tmrw.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Psychotic Monks, Gilla Band

Venue

The Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

The Castle & Falcon, 402 Moseley Rd, Balsall Heath, Birmingham B12 9AT, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

