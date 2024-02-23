Top track

Gilla Band

The Castle and Falcon
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Paul
About

Whilst Dublin 4 piece Gilla Band’s cataclysmic sound avoids consignment to any singular genre, it’s thrusting noise-rock guitars, heavy techno drum beats and wailing vocals paired with frontman Dara Kiely’s witty, mundane and often surrealist lyrics create Read more

Presented by This Is Tmrw.
Venue

The Castle and Falcon

The Castle & Falcon, 402 Moseley Rd, Balsall Heath, Birmingham B12 9AT, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

