Thomas Day - Love Me For Another Day Tour

Songbyrd
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

“My whole life is a breakup song,” jokes Thomas Day. Though he’s only 19, the Brentwood, Tenn. native has had his fair share of heartbreaks. Lucky for him, he has a pretty great outlet: Songwriting.

"Music is like a cheat code to finding my emotions," Tho

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Thomas Day

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

