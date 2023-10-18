DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“My whole life is a breakup song,” jokes Thomas Day. Though he’s only 19, the Brentwood, Tenn. native has had his fair share of heartbreaks. Lucky for him, he has a pretty great outlet: Songwriting.
“Music is like a cheat code to finding my emotions,” Tho
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.