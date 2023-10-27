DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Roman Harris: Mr Nice (Work In Progress)

Camden Comedy Club
Fri, 27 Oct, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
After a successful run at Edinburgh Roman Harris brings his work in progress 'Mr.Nice' back to London. He's developed a reputation for being a 'Nice Guy' but is he? Really? Join him for a journey of observational, anecdotal and introspective comedy as he e Read more

Presented by The Rat Pack Productions.

Roman Harris

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open6:20 pm

