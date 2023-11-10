DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Night Market UK Leeds Christmas Market

PROJECT HOUSE
Fri, 10 Nov, 6:00 pm
Please note - 2 for £7 (stbf) tickets are added to your basket in pairs allowing a lower deal price per ticket.

THE NIGHT MARKET UK IS COMING TO LEEDS! On the back of its sell-out success in Manchester, the ultimate late-night-shopping experience is Read more

The Night Market UK presents...

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm
1000 capacity

