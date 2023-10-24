Top track

Gold Panda

Brudenell Social Club
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£17.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hailing from Chelmsford in Essex, Gold Panda started writing beats and collaborating in 2009, beginning a decade-long journey that has seen an award winning and zeitgeist-defining debut record, a nomadic follow up and a third record that found himself re-c Read more

Presented by Brudenell Social Club.

Lineup

Gold Panda

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

