Top track

homewrecker. - get dead quick scheme

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Homewrecker, Slow Pulse, and Liferaft

The 13th Floor
Thu, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

homewrecker. - get dead quick scheme
Got a code?

Event information

Covert Curiosity Presents:

Homewrecker & The Bedwetters

https://linktr.ee/homewreckerbw

Slow Pulse

https://linktr.ee/slowpulsetx

Liferaft

https://listentoliferaft.com/

$10 / 21+

* * *

The 13th Floor

711 Red River St.

Austin, Texas

https://link Read more

Presented by Covert Curiosity.

Lineup

Homewrecker & the Bedwetters

Venue

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.