Top track

Through the Fire and Flames

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Amaranthe + Dragonforce

Manchester Academy
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsManchester
£30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Through the Fire and Flames
Got a code?

About

Amaranthe & Dragonforce co-headline Manchester Academy.

+ Special Guest Infected Rain

This is an all ages event (Under 14’s to be accompanied by an adult 18+ at all times).

Presented by Kilimanjaro.

Lineup

Infected Rain, DragonForce, Amaranthe

Venue

Manchester Academy

Manchester Academy, Manchester University Students Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
2600 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.