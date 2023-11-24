DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Voodoo Brass Band + Kid Jupiter

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Paper Dress Live presents a headline set from 9-piece New Orleans-inspired brass party starters Voodoo Brass Band alongside Kid Jupiter. Plus more to be announced!

After the live music, stay late for our ever-popular Paper Dress 80s Club till 2.30am 💃

V Read more

Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.

Lineup

Kid Jupiter

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs