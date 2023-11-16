DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Marie Luise Ritter - "Vom Glück, allein zu sein"

Sprechwerk
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
TalkHamburg
Fast alles, was wir zu zweit machen, können wir auch allein: die Welt bereisen, aufwendig kochen, frische Blumen kaufen. Warum fühlt es sich dann oft komisch an? Leben wir etwa nur für andere? Oder macht es unsere Erlebnisse wertvoller, wenn wir sie mit je Read more

Präsentiert von OHA! Music, Piper Verlag

Venue

Sprechwerk

Klaus-Groth-Straße 23, 20535 Hambourg, Allemagne
Doors open7:00 pm

