DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jackson Mathod, rising UK multi-instrumentalist, and singer, is sharing a brand new sound fusing together his love of jazz, Atlanta rap and UK beats. For fans of Bakar, Mura Masa and Mike Skinner, and creating a diverse and distinctly British sound with an
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.