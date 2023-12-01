DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MEZ-K nace en 2011 en la Ciudad de Murcia y está formada por siete miembros con distinta formación musical por lo que su estilo, se podría definir como “Ska-Punk Fusion” pasando por multitud de influencias como el Reggae, Funk, Hip Hop, Cumbia, etc...
