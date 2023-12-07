Top track

La Estrella de David - Cariño

Fiestas de la Constitu - primer día

El Sol
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
From €16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dos días, seis conciertos.

Jueves 7 de diciembre:

Jueves 7 de diciembre:

JONSTON - Curtido en mil proyectos en el underground madrileño, Jose Ignacio Martorell lleva ya más de veinte años siguiendo su propio camino, el que le lleva por la senda del folk-pop sin perder nun

Organizado por El Sol.
Lineup

Jonston, Tronco , La Estrella de David

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

