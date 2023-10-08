DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bobby Mars Presents: Mic Wars: Vol 1
Featuring:
Kidd Diddy
El Maka
Cedrik
Parkerautomatic
Jay Billz
Danny Blanko
Yo Storm
Fleebanz
DJ 500k
Judges: Skills Kabams / Eddie Lorenzo / DJ Navas
$11 ADV / $15 DOS
This is a 21+ event
