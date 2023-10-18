DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kissa Mode - technofabrics, Suasimodo, Asobou

Mood Ring
Wed, 18 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
Free
About

Kissa Mode is bringing club tunes to the comfortable setting of Mood Ring. On this night, we're casting non-stop bass thumpers so hypnotic, that you'll find yourself in the groove wishing the lights didn't just turn on - so make sure you arrive early at 10

Presented by Kissa Mode.

Lineup

Venue

Mood Ring

Mood Ring, 1260 Myrtle Ave., New York City, New York 11221, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am

