ALBERTO BIANCO - Certo che sto bene in tour

Monk - Sala Teatro
Thu, 14 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€13.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
E quindi partiamo.

E quindi partiamo.

Quindi andiamo in tour. Portiamo in giro per l'Italia un nuovo concerto, nuova musica, nuove canzoni. Un nuovo Alberto Bianco, intenso ma al contempo leggero, come in una gita con gli amici in cui si parla delle cose della vita e intant

Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

