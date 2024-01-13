DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

El Último Tributo

La (2) de Apolo
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Todos los que disfrutaron de la música y las letras de El Último de la Fila en los años ochenta y noventa, y lo siguen haciendo hoy día, tienen una cita obligada con EL ÚLTIMO TRIBUTO que ofrecen un repaso a toda la discografía.

Su repertorio nos transpor...

Organizado por El Último Tributo.
Venue

La (2) de Apolo

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 107, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

