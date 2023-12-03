DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sarah Roberts: Silkworm (WIP)

The Glitch
Sun, 3 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

An adorable work-in-progress from the world’s youngest, smallest, most normal comedian. Expect important and timely questions such as, 'Was I Henry VIII in my past life?', 'Would you still fancy me if I was a worm?' and 'Can I vape on stage?'

Komedia New Read more

Presented by BIGHEAD Comedy.

Lineup

Sarah Roberts

Venue

The Glitch

134 Lower Marsh, Lambeth, London, SE1 7AE, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.