DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SJM Concerts presents Hobo Johnson
Hailing from Sacramento, California, Frank Lopes cultivated the moniker Hobo Johnson after being kicked out of his parent’s house and left to live in his ’94 Corolla. Now propelling his way to the top, Lopes has buil...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.