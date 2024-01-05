Top track

Hobo Johnson

New Century
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £23.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SJM Concerts presents Hobo Johnson

Hailing from Sacramento, California, Frank Lopes cultivated the moniker Hobo Johnson after being kicked out of his parent’s house and left to live in his ’94 Corolla. Now propelling his way to the top, Lopes has buil...

Presented by SJM Concerts

Lineup

Hobo Johnson

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

