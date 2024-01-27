DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

María Ruiz

Gorila
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsZaragoza
€16.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ACCESO + CERVEZA o REFRESCO

Concierto Presentación 'Deshielo' ·

‘Esta piel’ es el primer single del que será el tercer LP de María Ruiz, ‘Deshielo’. Este proyecto viene cargado de nuevos sonidos y ritmos, que cuidando la belleza de lo orgánico, apuesta p...

Organizado por Gorila.

Lineup

María Ruiz

Venue

Gorila

C. Ciprés, 4, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

