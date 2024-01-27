DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ACCESO + CERVEZA o REFRESCO
Concierto Presentación 'Deshielo' ·
‘Esta piel’ es el primer single del que será el tercer LP de María Ruiz, ‘Deshielo’. Este proyecto viene cargado de nuevos sonidos y ritmos, que cuidando la belleza de lo orgánico, apuesta p...
