Top track

Melenas - Ahora

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Melenas

El Sol
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Melenas - Ahora
Got a code?

About

Melenas nacieron en 2016 como parte de la efervescente escena musical de Pamplona y rápidamente se convirtieron, con su estilo reverb core, en una de las bandas que más ha dado qué hablar en la escena indie pop estatal e internacional.

Su álbum de debut a...

Para mayores de 16 años (menores de 16 años acompañados de un tutor legal)
Organizado por Ground Control

Lineup

Melenas

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.