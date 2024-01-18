DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Catherine Cohen | New Date!

Club Congress
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyTucson
$30.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This show has been postponed from Friday 11/3 to Thursday, January 18th.
All tickets will be transferred to the new date and refunds are available by contacting bookingashow@hotelcongress.com.

We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to see you on th...

Best Life Presents

Lineup

Catherine Cohen

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.