Catherine Cohen

Club Congress
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyTucson
$37.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Thursday, January 18th
with an opening set by Lady Haha Comedy's Priscilla Fernandez & Mo Urban

Doors 7pm, Show 7:30pm

$25 Advance, $30 Day of Show

21+

This is a 21+ event.
Best Life Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Catherine Cohen

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

