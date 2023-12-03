DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join Emily Hearn for a cozy evening of storytelling, songs from her new album, “High’s & Lows” and of course some Christmas tunes.
Emily Hearn is a singer/songwriter from Athens, GA. She released her first album in 2010, and has spent most of her career s
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.