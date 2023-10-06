DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Oskido + Friends Amapiano Lifestyle

Cafe Erzulie
Fri, 6 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $37.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
South Africa legend DJ OSKIDO presents a night with friends from South Africa for an night of Amapiano.

This is an 21+ event

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

