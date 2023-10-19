DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Teskey Brothers Acoustic Performance + Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Thu, 19 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Teskey Brothers will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Thursday, October 19th at 5p, performing acoustic and signing store-purchased copies of their new album The Winding Way.

Presented by Rough Trade NYC.

Lineup

The Teskey Brothers

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open4:45 pm

