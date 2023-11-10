Top track

Fucked Up - Turn The Season

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fucked Up

Boom
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£18.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fucked Up - Turn The Season
Got a code?

About

Super Friendz presents

Fucked Up

Friday 10th November 2023

[Boom] Leeds

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

Fucked Up

Venue

Boom

8, Byron Street Mills, Millwright St, Leeds LS2 7QG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.