Top track

Sweeping Promises - Eraser

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sweeping Promises

Wharf Chambers
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sweeping Promises - Eraser
Got a code?

Event information

New single 'Eraser' out now. New album 'Good Living Is Coming For You' out June 30 via Feel It Records (North America) and Sub-Pop (Rest of World).

____________________________

“Wharf Chambers Co-operative Club is a members’ clu Read more

Brudenell Presents

Lineup

Sweeping Promises

Venue

Wharf Chambers

Wharf Chambers, 23-25 Wharf St, Leeds LS2 7EQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.