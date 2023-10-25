DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
New single 'Eraser' out now. New album 'Good Living Is Coming For You' out June 30 via Feel It Records (North America) and Sub-Pop (Rest of World).
____________________________
“Wharf Chambers Co-operative Club is a members’ clu
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.