MFA presents Mas Que Nada Bros & Friends

Queen Of Hoxton
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Midnight Funk Association is back, bigger and better than ever as we invite disco dons Mas Que Nada curated their own line up of friends to bring you the best in disco & house. Plus our disco dancers!

Whilst upstairs our residents will be playing all your Read more

Presented by Queen of Hoxton.
Lineup

Mas Que Nada

Venue

Queen Of Hoxton

1 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3JX
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am
500 capacity

