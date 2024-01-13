Top track

Drop Dead

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

VENOMOUS CONCEPT

Boston Music Room
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Drop Dead
Got a code?

About

Venomous Concept is an American hardcore punk band formed by Kevin Sharp of Brutal Truth and Shane Embury of Napalm Death in 2004. Sharp and Embury were joined by Danny Herrera and Buzz Osborne, who was later replaced by Danny Lilker. They have released th Read more

Presented by Born Again Concerts.

Lineup

Wounded Not Dead, Corpsing, Venomous Concept

Venue

Boston Music Room

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.