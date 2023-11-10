Top track

Another Girl

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JG presents: Jacques Greene, Jossy Mitsu, Hodge, Bethan

Village Underground
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £15.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Another Girl
Got a code?

Event information

Jacques Greene invites some of the UK's most treasured underground selectors for a no-holds-barred late night session.

This is a 18+ event. Every customer may be requested to provide a valid ID upon entry, this is to ensure customer safety and ensure our Read more

Presented by Percolate.

Lineup

Jacques Greene, Jossy Mitsu, Hodge

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.