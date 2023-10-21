Top track

Odeal - Be Easy (feat. Brazy)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NAIRA - A Night in Lagos (Afrobeats & Amapiano)

Lovejoys
Sat, 21 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
From $11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Odeal - Be Easy (feat. Brazy)
Got a code?

About

DJ Sydney Love's 'NAIRA' Party RETURNS!

A night of unfiltered Afrobeats, Amapiano, Alte and AfroVibes by the best DJ's in NYC!

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Sydney Love Life.

Lineup

DJ Sydney Love

Venue

Lovejoys

412 Troutman Street, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.