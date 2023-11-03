DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:15 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves live at Eddie's Attic!

Paul McDonald’s voice is immediately recognizable and impossible to ignore. Often compared to legends like Rod Stewart and Bob Dylan, the poetic story-driven narratives and deeply catchy hooks in h Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Paul McDonald

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.