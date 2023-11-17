Top track

Skeletal Family w/ Treasvre + Devon Thompson

The Paramount
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Being one of the more prominent Indie / Alternative bands from the early / mid 1980's, Skeletal Family enjoyed relatively major national and international success. From topping the National UK Indie Charts for three weeks in Autumn 1984 with debut album "B...

All ages
Skeletal Family, TREASVRE, Devon Thompson

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

