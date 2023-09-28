DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blind Tiger presents: VENETIAN Carnival|Tech|House ft. live musicians

1720
Thu, 28 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

Carnival Tech House secret guest djs all night long featuring live musicians! For updates follow @Blindtiger.la on Instagram!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Blind Tiger
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
854 capacity

