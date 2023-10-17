DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Supplément BOA invite Sauce Blanche

Café Mancuso
Tue, 17 Oct, 6:30 pm
TalkBordeaux
About

Supplément BOA - 17 octobre
Café Mancuso
dès 18h30

𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗙𝗘́𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘 - 19h00-20h15 - musiques électroniques & gastronomie, [entrée gratuite sur réservation]

𝗗𝗜̂𝗡𝗘𝗥 𝗜𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗜𝗙 - 20h30 - 00h00 - menu imaginé par Louis-Arnaud José & mis Read more

Présenté par Bordeaux Open Air.

Lineup

Venue

Café Mancuso

24 Rue Ravez, 33000 Bordeaux, France
Doors open6:30 pm

