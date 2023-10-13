DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

K-POP PARTY - VIERNES 13 OCTUBRE

Sala Insomnio
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Te invitamos a conocer la nueva sala Insomnio, situada en Calle: Cea Bermudez, 21. M﻿etro más cercano: Islas Filipinas o Canal.

Los chicos del Independance, han cogido esta sala, para convertirla en un club de la escena sin abandonar su templo en la calle Read more

Organizado por Insomnio Club.

Venue

Sala Insomnio

C. de Cea Bermúdez, 21, 28003 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

