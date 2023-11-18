DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

l'isolachenonc'è / Favole

Biblioteca Niguarda
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:00 am
WorkshopSesto San Giovanni
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

In un giorno di burrasca, il granchio andò a spasso sulla spiaggia. Con sua grande sorpresa vide che l’aragosta stava per mettere la barca in acqua. Storie divertenti dai finali poco prevedibili. Lettura con laboratorio di fogli e parole per costruire insi Read more

Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Venue

Biblioteca Niguarda

Via Gian Battista Passerini 5, 20162 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:45 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.