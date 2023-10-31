DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
HEART EGO (LIVE AT JAKOB KIRKE)
Come see the film premiere of Sassy 009 & The Bangs Live From Jakob Kirke, a church in the heart of Oslo, Norway. There will be two screenings on the night, with special merch for sale and free drinks courtesy of Brixon Bre
