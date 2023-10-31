Top track

Sassy 009 - Blue Racecar

Film Premiere: Sassy 009 & The Bangs (Live)

Close-Up Cinema
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
FilmLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Sassy 009 - Blue Racecar
About

HEART EGO (LIVE AT JAKOB KIRKE)

Come see the film premiere of Sassy 009 & The Bangs Live From Jakob Kirke, a church in the heart of Oslo, Norway. There will be two screenings on the night, with special merch for sale and free drinks courtesy of Brixon Bre

Presented by SASSY 009.

Lineup

SASSY 009

Venue

Close-Up Cinema

Sclater St, London E1 6HR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

