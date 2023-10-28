DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MeanRed x Supply & Demand: Detroit's Devils Den

Red Door Gallery
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
MeanRed x Supply & Demand bring you Detroit's Devils Den: HAUNTED RAVE.

Costumes encouraged!! Cash prize for the contest winer!!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by MeanRed.

7500 Oakland Avenue, Detroit, Michigan 48211, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
100 capacity

