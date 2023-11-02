DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Harry Potter Pub Quiz

Peckham Levels
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
SocialLondon
£3.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Ultimate Harry Potter Films Quiz

A﻿re you ready to put your ‘Harry Potter’ knowledge to the test? Would you be willing to risk absolutely nothing to take a trivia quiz on the series of films? Expect rounds of questions exploring the exciting world of Read more

Presented by Peckham Levels.

Lineup

Venue

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.