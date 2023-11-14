Top track

after a fashion

The Silverlake Lounge
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
$13.60

About

‘When The Leaves Fall’ is a collage of self reflections; serrated guitars & melancholy harmonies disguise inwardly-nostalgic lyrics spoken from a sore throat. It draws inspiration from the 80’s post-punk movement, mid 90’s guitars & cold New England winter Read more

Presented by The Silverlake Lounge LLC

Lineup

The Berries, Franky Fox

Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

