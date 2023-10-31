DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Halloween House Party 2023

The Clapham Grand
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:30 pm
PartyLondon
£8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Halloween House Party 2023

Tuesday October 31st 2023

10:30 pm till late!

Costume = Essential // This Event Is Open To Anyone 18+

Every year we take over some of London's coolest & most exciting super clubs/venues for the week of all Hallows Eve'. O Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open10:30 pm
1250 capacity

