DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
The Halloween House Party 2023
Tuesday October 31st 2023
10:30 pm till late!
Costume = Essential // This Event Is Open To Anyone 18+
Every year we take over some of London's coolest & most exciting super clubs/venues for the week of all Hallows Eve'. O
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs