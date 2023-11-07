DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Telescreens, Evening Elephants, Croaker

El Cid
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$14.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

We are pleased to announce the next installment of +1 Presents events with some of our favorite rising rock acts coming out right now. Join us Tuesday, November 7th for an exclusive special event at El Cid with Telescreens, Evening Elephants, and Croaker!!...

+1 Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Telescreens

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

