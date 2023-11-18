DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Drake Milligan

El Club Detroit
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

When

country music newcomer

Drake Milligan moved from Fort Worth to Nashville, he didn’t just

co

me here to sing.

He cam

e to listen.

At just 19 years old, armed with an appreciation for the history

of country music, Milligan listened in co

-writ...

Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Alex Hall, Drake Milligan

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.