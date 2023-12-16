DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

We Party London

HERE at Outernet
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Europe's Biggest LGBTQ+ Party takes over London's Hottest venue for a special night not to be missed!

NEW VENUE - NEW THEME - EPIC NEW PRODUCTION!

Line up including SPECIAL GUEST DJ coming soon...

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd.

Lineup

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.