DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Facesoul

Uebel & Gefährlich
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€25.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Facesoul

Uebel & Gefährlich

09.03.2024

Einlass: 18h / Beginn: 19h

*****

Faisal Salah, also known as FaceSoul, is a London-based Somali artist born in East Africa. From a young age, Faisal showed a passion for music, combining his love for singing,...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.

Lineup

FACESOUL

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.