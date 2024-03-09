DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Facesoul
Uebel & Gefährlich
09.03.2024
Einlass: 18h / Beginn: 19h
Faisal Salah, also known as FaceSoul, is a London-based Somali artist born in East Africa. From a young age, Faisal showed a passion for music, combining his love for singing,...
