DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Finally is Monday Party

The Yellow Bar
Mon, 23 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyRoma
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Shake & Twerk international party with dj set, games and free shots!

Dj set

The ticket for the event is free and does not guarantee entry.
The entrance will be managed based on venue capacity. Hostel guests will always have the priority.

Questo è un e Read more

Presentato da PIERRE SRL.

Venue

The Yellow Bar

Via Palestro 40, 00185 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.