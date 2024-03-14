Top track

Talisco - C'est ici

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Talisco au Trabendo

Trabendo
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€29.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Talisco - C'est ici
Got a code?

About

Furax, Control & Roy présentent

Pour fêter la sortie de son 4e album, Cinematic, Talisco est en concert à Paris le 14 mars au Trabendo ! Dans son quatrième album, Cinematic, Talisco compose une fresque électro-pop avec des textes écrits en français. Une f Read more

Présenté par Furax.

Lineup

Talisco

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.