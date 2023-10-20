Top track

FORSE CHE SI FORSE CHE NO

Teatro Govi
Fri, 20 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsGenova
About

Finalmente Bobo Rondelli porta sul palco tutte le sue canzoni più

ironiche, le più scanzonate, le più scazzate … insomma tutte quelle

canzoni che vi hanno fatto morir dal ridere durante i suoi concerti.

Alcune sono finite nei suoi dischi mentre altre no Read more

Presentato da Boavida.

Lineup

Bobo Rondelli

Venue

Teatro Govi

Via Pasquale Pastorino 23, 16162 Genoa Genoa, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

